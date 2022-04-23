Pro-Pak slogans not raised during Navami march

A video from Newasa in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra has gone viral with the claim that Muslim youths pelted stones at a Ram Navami rally and chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. The voiceover in the video alleges that Hindus assaulted “jihadis” for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. Alt News ran and check and found that there was no video evidence of any such sloganeering. The police has denied that pro-Pakistan chants were raised during an altercation between two communities.

