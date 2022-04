Delhi: The message reads, “The director donated Rs 200 cr to PM’s Relief Fund. Salute to Agnihotri for donating the film’s entire collection to the cause.” The film has earned about Rs 250 crore at the BO. Alt News contacted Agnihotri’s team regarding the claim. It dismissed this message as a rumour. Agnihotri, his wife Pallavi Joshi and filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal had met the PM last month where Modi appreciated the team for the film.