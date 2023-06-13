Begin typing your search...

Trump heads to court for appearance over charges he hoarded secret docs

The former president is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will have his digital fingerprints taken.

ByAPAP|13 Jun 2023 5:43 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-13 17:47:07.0  )

MIAMI: Former President Donald Trump is on his way to the federal courthouse in Miami to face dozens of charges that he illegally hoarded classified documents.

Trump departed his Doral golf course Tuesday afternoon en route to the courthouse, where he is expected to surrender to federal authorities and face a judge.

The former president is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will have his digital fingerprints taken.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 felony charges accusing him of willfully retaining classified documents and obstructing justice.

AP

