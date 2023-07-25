Transport dept to recruit 812 drivers cum conductors in 5 STUs

CHENNAI: The state government has issued an order to recruit 812 drivers cum conductors (DCC) in all the transport corporations except SETC, MTC and TNSTC Villupuram to overcome the drivers and conductors shortage faced by the corporation in the operation of bus services.

According to the transport department GO dated July 21, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Kumbakonam, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli together face a shortage of 1602 conductors as against the required number of 30,109 as per scheduled services. The DCC which is in vogue in the long-distance buses of SETC would be replicated in five transport corporations.

Though the state transport undertakings board approved the direct recruitment of 1422 conductors, it was decided in the meeting of the additional chief secretary of Finance with the principal secretary, the Transport Department that TNSTC Kumbakonam and Salem would fill up 60 per cent of vacancies (428 conductors) while the TNSTC Tirunelveli and Madurai would fill up 50 per cent of vacancies numbering 324 posts.

TNSTC Coimbatore is allowed to recruit 60 conductors which is 100 per cent of the vacancies.

The transport department has decided to recruit driver cum conductors (DCC) in place of the conductor vacancies to provide flexibility in the operation of the buses. "If DCCs are recruited in future, two DCC can be posted in the city or town buses to handle driver and conductor roles. Flexibility in staffing could not be done in the present driver and conductor model if drivers or conductors alone attend duties in more numbers and the same is one of the reasons for more buses not being operated, " the GO said.

It added the DCC is one such flexibility-based manpower model for operating buses since they qualify in both roles of driver and conductor. "In emergencies, if there are few passengers on a particular route, the DCC can manage both tasks efficiently, eliminating the need for a pair to operate the bus, " it noted.

The direct recruitment would be done by the respective transport corporation with the assistance of the Institute of Road Transport for assessing the drinking skill of the applicants. The applicants should have a pass in the SSLC exam and have a valid driving license to drive heavy passenger transport vehicles.