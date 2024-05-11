Traffic affected on GST Road airport as hundreds of DMDK supporters gathered in airport

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the GST Road near the Chennai airport as hundreds of DMDK supporters gathered outside the airport to welcome their party leader Premalatha Vijayakanth who returned from Delhi on Saturday.

The DMDK leader Premalatha Vijaykanth arrived in the Chennai airport on Saturday noon with the Padma Bhushan which was awarded to the late actor and DMDK Leader Vjaykanth. Premalatha Vijaykanth who got in the van waved hands to the DMDK supporters who were waiting outside the airport and she departed to the party office in Koyambedu. Later the supporters attempted to follow the van as a parade to Koyamedu but they were stopped by the police who said they could not parade on the road without permission from the election commission since the Model Code of Conduct was implemented.

Soon the DMDK supporters started to argue with the police and one of the supporters also damaged a car which was blocked by the police. Following the incident, the traffic was heavily affected on the GST Road outside the airport and the passengers also could not exit from the airport due to the incident. Police said that it was informed that only 50 supporters would be in the airport but more than 500 of them turned in at the airport so the situation was out of control. They also said that if more than a hundred people are going for a parade prior permission was mandatory.