Will boycotting the Governor’s I-Day ceremonial tea party make any headway in the NEET issue?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Aug 2023 12:02 AM GMT
Will boycotting the Governor's I-Day ceremonial tea party make any headway in the NEET issue?
POLL RESULTS:

YES: 30.00%

NO: 60.00%

CAN'T SAY: 10.00%

DTNEXT Bureau

