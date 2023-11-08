DTNEXT
Was Bangladesh right in seeking a time-out dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews in New Delhi?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
8 Nov 2023 1:00 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-11-08 01:00:47.0
)
Poll Results
Yes:
21.80%
No:
68.80%
Can't say:
09.40%
DTNEXT Bureau
