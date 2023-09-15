Toons and Infographics

DTNEXT
Is the Tamil Nadu government doing enough to eradicate caste discrimination in the State?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
15 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-09-15 01:31:03.0
)
Yes
: 31.60%
No
: 42.10%
Can't Say
: 26.30%
DTNEXT Bureau
