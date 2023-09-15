Toons and Infographics

Begin typing your search...

Is the Tamil Nadu government doing enough to eradicate caste discrimination in the State?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-15 01:31:03.0  )
Poll

Yes: 31.60%

No: 42.10%

Can't Say: 26.30%

