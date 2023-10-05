DTNEXT
Should TN govt follow Bihar’s lead and initiate a caste census in State?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
5 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-10-05 01:30:28.0
)
POLL RESULT:
Yes:
50.00%
No:
30.00%
Can't say:
20.00%
DTNEXT Bureau
