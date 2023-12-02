DTNEXT
Should smartphone makers be brought to justice for casualties emerging from the use of such devices?
DTNEXT Bureau
2 Dec 2023 1:00 AM GMT
Poll results:
Yes:
80.00%
No:
0.00%
Can't say:
20.00%
