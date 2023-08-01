Begin typing your search...

Should educational institutions be mandated to uphold the liberty to eat what one wants?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-01 01:00:26.0  )
Poll Results

Yes: 44.40%

No: 11.20%

Can't say: 44.40%

