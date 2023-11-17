DTNEXT
Question: Do you think the TN govt is adequately prepared to mitigate the onslaught of the monsoon?
DTNEXT Bureau
17 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT
Poll results:
Yes:
43.10%
No:
37.30%
Can't say:
19.60%
DTNEXT Bureau
