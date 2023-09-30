Begin typing your search...

Poll vault: Will a hike in liquor prices be a deterrent to the purchase of alcohol in Tamil Nadu?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-30 01:31:29.0  )
Poll vault: Will a hike in liquor prices be a deterrent to the purchase of alcohol in Tamil Nadu?
Poll results:

Yes: 27.30%

No: 63.60%

Can't say: 9.10%

DTNEXT Bureau

