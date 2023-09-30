DTNEXT
Poll vault: Will a hike in liquor prices be a deterrent to the purchase of alcohol in Tamil Nadu?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
30 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-09-30 01:31:29.0
)
Poll results:
Yes:
27.30%
No:
63.60%
Can't say:
9.10%
DTNEXT Bureau
