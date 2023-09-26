DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
Asian Games
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Poll vault: Is the hardening of AIADMK and BJP's stances aimed to drive a hard bargain in run-up to LS polls?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
26 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-09-26 01:31:10.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Results:
Yes:
55.20%
No:
22.20%
Can't say:
22.20%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X