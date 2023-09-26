Begin typing your search...

Poll vault: Is the hardening of AIADMK and BJP's stances aimed to drive a hard bargain in run-up to LS polls?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-26 01:31:10.0  )
Poll vault: Is the hardening of AIADMK and BJPs stances aimed to drive a hard bargain in run-up to LS polls?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Results:

Yes: 55.20%

No: 22.20%

Can't say: 22.20%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X