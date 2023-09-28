DTNEXT
Poll Vault: Has the AIADMK strengthened it's position for the LS polls by decoupling from the BJP?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
28 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-09-28 01:30:24.0
)
Poll results:
Yes:
50.00%
No:
16.70%
Can't say:
33.30%
