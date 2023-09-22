Begin typing your search...

Poll Vault: Do you think Women's Reservation Bill introduced by the government is a poll gimmick?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Sep 2023 1:42 AM GMT
Poll Vault: Do you think Womens Reservation Bill introduced by the government is a poll gimmick?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Results:

Yes: 66.70%

No: 22.20%

Can't say: 11.10%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X