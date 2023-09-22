DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Poll Vault: Do you think Women's Reservation Bill introduced by the government is a poll gimmick?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
22 Sep 2023 1:42 AM GMT
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Results:
Yes:
66.70%
No:
22.20%
Can't say:
11.10%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X