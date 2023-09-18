Begin typing your search...

Do you think the notion of religious freedom has taken a beating in India?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2023 3:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-18 03:18:18.0  )
POLL RESULTS:

YES: 66.70%

NO: 16.60%

CAN'T SAY: 16.70%

DTNEXT Bureau

