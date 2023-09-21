Begin typing your search...

Poll vault: Do you think Canadian PM Trudeau's comments on India were motivated by domestic politics?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-21 01:30:36.0  )
Poll vault: Do you think Canadian PM Trudeaus comments on India were motivated by domestic politics?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Results:

Yes: 87.80%

No: 07.30%

Can't say: 04.90%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X