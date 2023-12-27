DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Is TN taking the right approach on dealing with the increasing number of COVID cases here?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
27 Dec 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-12-27 01:30:56.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Poll Result:
YES
: 27.30%
NO
: 40.90%
CAN'T SAY:
31.80%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X