Is the concept of One Nation One Election, an intrusion into autonomy of the states?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Sep 2023 4:14 AM GMT
Is the concept of One Nation One Election, an intrusion into autonomy of the states?
Poll Result

Yes: 50.00%

No: 28.60%

Can't Say: 21.40%


