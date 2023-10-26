Begin typing your search...

Is the Chennai police doing a good job on account of its citizen-friendly initiatives?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-26 01:01:18.0  )
Is the Chennai police doing a good job on account of its citizen-friendly initiatives?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Results

Yes: 22.20%

No: 33.40%

Can't say: 44.40%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X