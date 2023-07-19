DTNEXT
Is political vendetta behind the raids & questioning of Ponmudy?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
19 July 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-07-19 01:30:23.0
)
Poll Result
YES:
27.90%
NO:
60.30%
CANT' SAY:
11.80%
DTNEXT Bureau
