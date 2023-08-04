DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Is maintenance of highways in India commensurate to the money collected at toll plazas?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
4 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-08-04 01:00:48.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Poll Results
Yes:
17.00%
No:
53.00%
Cant say:
30.00%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X
X