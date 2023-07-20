DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Has the MCA dragged its feet on probing the issues of corporate governance with Byju’s?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
20 July 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-07-20 01:30:13.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Poll Result
YES:
50.00%
NO:
16.70%
CAN'T SAY:
33.30%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X
X