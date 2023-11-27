DTNEXT
Do you think TN requires stricter laws to deal with the problem of stray animals?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
27 Nov 2023 2:09 AM GMT
POLL RESULTS:
Yes:
85.70%
No:
14.30%
Can't say:
0.00%
