Do you think the INDIA bloc can muster the consensus necessary to unseat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Sep 2023 4:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-04 05:22:48.0  )
Yes: 55.00%

No: 30.00%

Can't Say: 15.00%

DTNEXT Bureau

