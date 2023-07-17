DTNEXT
Do you think the idea to relocate cheetahs from Africa to India was well thought through?
DTNEXT Bureau
17 July 2023 1:30 AM GMT
Poll Result
YES
: 33.30%
NO:
50.00%
CANT' SAY:
16.70%
