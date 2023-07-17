Begin typing your search...

Do you think the idea to relocate cheetahs from Africa to India was well thought through?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-17 01:31:05.0  )
Do you think the idea to relocate cheetahs from Africa to India was well thought through?
Poll Result

YES: 33.30%

NO: 50.00%

CANT' SAY: 16.70%


DTNEXT Bureau

