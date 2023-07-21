Begin typing your search...

Do you think the hike in prices will be a deterrent to those consuming liquor?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 July 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-21 01:39:23.0  )
Poll Result

YES: 09.10 %

NO: 63.60 %

CAN'T SAY: 27.30 %

DTNEXT Bureau

