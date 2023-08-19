Begin typing your search...

Do you think the govt will be in a position to put an end to the fraud call menace dogging phone users?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-19 01:00:21.0  )
Do you think the govt will be in a position to put an end to the fraud call menace dogging phone users?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

POLL RESULT:

YES:25.00%

NO:12.50%

CAN'TSAY: 62.50%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X