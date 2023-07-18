Begin typing your search...

Do you think the government should reconsider the deadline for citizens to file their tax returns?

18 July 2023
Do you think the government should reconsider the deadline for citizens to file their tax returns?
Poll Result

YES: 60.60%

NO: 30.30%

CANT' SAY: 09.10%


DTNEXT Bureau

