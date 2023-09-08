Begin typing your search...

Do you think the Election Commission is prepared to conduct simultaneous polls now?

ByKoushikKoushik|8 Sep 2023 12:38 AM GMT
POLL RESULT

Yes: 28.00 %

No: 26.00 %

Can't say: 46.00 %

Koushik

