Do you think that the PM’s remarks on the Manipur violence is a case of ‘too little, too late?’

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 July 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-22 01:31:22.0  )
Poll Result

YES: 73.70%

NO: 15.80%

CAN'T SAY: 10.50%


