Begin typing your search...

Do you think that the government must step in to dictate the tone of film reviews posted online?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-11 01:00:16.0  )
Do you think that the government must step in to dictate the tone of film reviews posted online?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Results

Yes: 33.30%

No: 00.00%

Cant say: 66.70%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X