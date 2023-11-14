Begin typing your search...

Do you think that the cost of fireworks has spiked beyond the reach of the masses?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-14 01:31:13.0  )
Do you think that the cost of fireworks has spiked beyond the reach of the masses?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll results

Yes: 33.30%

No: 0%

Can't say: 66.70%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X