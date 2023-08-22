DTNEXT
Do you think that pressure exerted by the State can help TN get exemption from the NEET?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
22 Aug 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-08-22 01:31:01.0
)
POLL RESULTS
YES
: 4.30%
NO
: 69.60%
CAN'T SAY
: 26.10%
DTNEXT Bureau
