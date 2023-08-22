Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Aug 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-22 01:31:01.0  )
Do you think that pressure exerted by the State can help TN get exemption from the NEET?
POLL RESULTS

YES: 4.30%

NO: 69.60%

CAN'T SAY: 26.10%


DTNEXT Bureau

