Begin typing your search...

Do you think that Israel is using disproportionate force to target Hamas militants in Gaza?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-20 01:30:25.0  )
Do you think that Israel is using disproportionate force to target Hamas militants in Gaza?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Result:

YES: 66.70%

NO: 20.00%

CAN'T SAY: 13.30%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X