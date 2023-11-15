Begin typing your search...

Do you think that Chennaiites celebrated Deepavali in a socially responsible manner?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Nov 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-15 01:00:52.0  )
Poll results:

Yes: 47.10%

No: 23.50%

Can't say: 29.40%

DTNEXT Bureau

