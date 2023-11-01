DTNEXT
Do you think that Chennaiites are adhering to the plastic ban mandate in letter and spirit?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
1 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-11-01 01:30:23.0
)
POLL RESULTS:
YES:
00.00%
NO:
50.00%
CAN'T SAY:
50.00%
