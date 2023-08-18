Begin typing your search...

Do you think parents and academicians are adequately addressing the problem of student suicides?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Aug 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-18 00:30:44.0  )
Do you think parents and academicians are adequately addressing the problem of student suicides?
POLL RESULTS:

YES: 20.00%

NO: 60.00%

CAN'T SAY: 20.00%

