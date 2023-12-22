DTNEXT
Do you think it makes more sense to make COVID testing mandatory at airports?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
22 Dec 2023 6:26 PM GMT
Poll Result:
YES:
69.20%
NO:
7.70%
CAN'T SAY:
23.10%
DTNEXT Bureau
