Begin typing your search...

Do you think it makes more sense to make COVID testing mandatory at airports?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2023 6:26 PM GMT
Do you think it makes more sense to make COVID testing mandatory at airports?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Result:

YES: 69.20%

NO: 7.70%

CAN'T SAY: 23.10%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X