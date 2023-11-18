Begin typing your search...

Do you think India has the best chance to win the World Cup cricket tournament this year?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-18 01:30:29.0  )
Poll results:

Yes: 80.00%

No: 10.00%

Can't say: 10.00%

DTNEXT Bureau

