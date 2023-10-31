DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Do you think India has taken the right decision in abstaining from the UN vote on Gaza?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
31 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-10-31 01:30:52.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
POLL RESULTS
YES:
33.40%
NO:
44.40%
CAN'T SAY:
22.20%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X