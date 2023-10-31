Begin typing your search...

Do you think India has taken the right decision in abstaining from the UN vote on Gaza?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-31 01:30:52.0  )
Do you think India has taken the right decision in abstaining from the UN vote on Gaza?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

POLL RESULTS

YES: 33.40%

NO: 44.40%

CAN'T SAY: 22.20%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X