Do you think event planners in India regard the notion of crowd control as an afterthought?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Nov 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-28 01:00:19.0  )
POLL RESULTS:

Yes: 85.70%

NO: 0.00%

Can't say: 17.30%

DTNEXT Bureau

