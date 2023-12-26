Begin typing your search...

Do you think Dayanidhi’s ‘anti-Hindi’ comments could spell trouble for the INDIA bloc?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-26 01:30:24.0  )
Do you think Dayanidhi’s ‘anti-Hindi’ comments could spell trouble for the INDIA bloc?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Result:

YES: 62.50%

NO: 25.00%

CAN'T SAY: 12.50%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X