DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Do you think Dayanidhi’s ‘anti-Hindi’ comments could spell trouble for the INDIA bloc?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
26 Dec 2023 1:30 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-12-26 01:30:24.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Poll Result:
YES
: 62.50%
NO
: 25.00%
CAN'T SAY:
12.50%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X