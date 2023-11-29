DTNEXT
Do you believe that the introduction of liquor in tetra packs might spur underage drinkers?
DTNEXT Bureau
29 Nov 2023 12:30 AM GMT
Poll results:
Yes:
66.70%
No:
22.20%
Can't say:
11.10%
