Begin typing your search...

Do you agree with the NCERT panel’s suggestion to replace the word India with Bharat in textbooks?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Oct 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-27 01:00:18.0  )
Do you agree with the NCERT panel’s suggestion to replace the word India with Bharat in textbooks?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll results

Yes: 12.50%

No: 75.00%

Cant say: 12.50%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X