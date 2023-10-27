DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Do you agree with the NCERT panel’s suggestion to replace the word India with Bharat in textbooks?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
27 Oct 2023 1:00 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-10-27 01:00:18.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Poll results
Yes:
12.50%
No:
75.00%
Cant say:
12.50%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X