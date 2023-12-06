Begin typing your search...

Did Chennai’s urban infrastructure fail its citizens in the aftermath of the cyclone?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Dec 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-06 01:00:49.0  )
Did Chennai’s urban infrastructure fail its citizens in the aftermath of the cyclone?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Results of the poll

YES: 67.6%

NO: 16.2%

CAN'T SAY: 16.2%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X