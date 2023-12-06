DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Did Chennai’s urban infrastructure fail its citizens in the aftermath of the cyclone?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
6 Dec 2023 1:00 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-12-06 01:00:49.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Results of the poll
YES:
67.6%
NO:
16.2%
CAN'T SAY:
16.2%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X