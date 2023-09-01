DTNEXT
Daily Thanthi
Pukaar Petti
Thanthi TV
MORE
Begin typing your search...
Home
Toons & Infographics
Can the reduction in LPG price tilt the scales in favour of BJP during the 2024 polls?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
1 Sep 2023 1:00 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-09-01 01:00:20.0
)
X
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Telegram
Linkedin
Email
Print
koo
link
Poll Results
Yes:
36.80%
No:
26.20%
Can't say:
36.80%
DTNEXT Bureau
Next Story
Related Articles
Most Read
X