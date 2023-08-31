DTNEXT
Are you satisfied with the manner in which pollution control measures are being executed in Chennai?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
31 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT
( Updated:
2023-08-31 01:00:21.0
)
Poll Results
Yes:
00.00%
No:
44.40%
Can't say:
55.60%
DTNEXT Bureau
