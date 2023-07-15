DTNEXT
Are you optimistic about the success of India’s third moon mission?
DTNEXT Bureau
15 July 2023 1:00 AM GMT
Poll Result
Yes:
76.90%
No:
07.70%
Can't say:
15.40%
